'At least my face isn't stiff': Annie Yi finally admits to getting work done

Au naturale? It's no longer the case for Annie Yi.

The 54-year-old Taiwanese actress-singer, who has long been suspected of having work done, finally admitted to getting "small cosmetic procedures".

During a public appearance on Dec 10, she was asked by Taiwanese media about netizens who speculate on whether she had gone under the knife.

In response, the ageless celebrity said: "At this age, it's impossible to not have gotten some small cosmetic procedures! At least my face isn't stiff."

She added: "Girls love to be beautiful and this is also part of my job. My mother gave me good genes; perhaps I may have a bit of anti-aging DNA. I also maintain my skin. In addition, my husband takes good care of me and I don't have to work that hard so the years don't really show on my face."

This is quite the revelation as Annie had previously denied claims of having work done. Last year, she called out a netizen who claimed she had gone for eye bag removal surgery and said: "Sorry, I've never [gone for that surgery]. Please don't make wild guesses like that. I dislike it."

Annie has also celebrated her age openly and in 2020, chided a commenter who told her not to "act young".

"I feel sad for you. Did your mother not raise you right? I hope you learn some manners soon and learn to respect women," she responded.

