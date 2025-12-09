Lee Byung-hun nominated for 2026 Golden Globe Awards, One Battle After Another lead with 9 nods

One Battle After Another leads the nominations for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards with nine nods in total.
Paul Thomas Anderson's black comedy thriller about a repressive society ridden with political violence received nominations in the majority of the major categories, including Best Film — Musical or Comedy, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Female Actor — Musical or Comedy for Chase Infiniti and Best Male Actor — Musical or Comedy for Leonardo DiCaprio.
It was closely followed by drama Sentimental Value and vampire film Sinners which earned eight nominations and seven nominations, respectively.
One Battle After Another will compete against Blue Moon, Bugonia, Marty Supreme, No Other Choice and Nouvelle Vague in the Best Picture — Musical or Comedy category.
The Best Film — Drama prize is to be contested by Frankenstein, Hamnet, It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value and Sinners.
In the TV categories, Netflix series Adolescence — which depicts the aftermath of a 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a teenage girl — received five nominations in total with recognition for all the drama's stars: Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty Ashley Walters and 16-year-old Owen Cooper.
The White Lotus received the most nominations in the TV categories, earning six in total.
For the first time the Golden Globes will also hand out a prize for Best Podcast.
Despite being the most popular podcast on all platforms The Joe Rogan Experience did not receive a nomination with the shortlist for the inaugural prize consisting of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, The Mel Robbins Podcast, SmartLess and Up First from NPR.
Musical blockbuster Wicked: For Good received five nominations, with Cynthia Erivo up for Best Female Actor — Musical or Comedy and Ariana Grande up for Best Supporting Female Actor.
There are 28 categories in total and the 83rd Golden Globes ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on Jan 11, and will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser for the second year running.
Golden Globes 2026 full list of nominees:
Film Categories:
Best film - drama:
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best film - musical or comedy:
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Best non-English language film:
- It Was Just an Accident
- No Other Choice
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirât
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best animated film:
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best female actor - drama:
- Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love
- Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
- Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
- Tessa Thompson - Hedda
- Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
Best male actor - drama:
- Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
- Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
- Michael B Jordan - Sinners
- Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
- Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best female actor - musical or comedy:
- Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
- Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best male actor - musical or comedy:
- Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme
- George Clooney - Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-hun - No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Best supporting female actor:
- Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan - Weapons
- Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Best supporting male actor:
- Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal - Hamnet
- Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Cinematic and box office achievement:
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Best director:
- Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler - Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
- Chloe Zhao - Hamnet
Best screenplay:
- Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler - Sinners
- Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
- Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
- Chloe Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet
Best original song:
- Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen - Avatar: Fire and Ash; Dream as One
- Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; Golden
- Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Sinners; I Lied to You
- Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; No Place Like Home
- Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; The Girl in the Bubble
- Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams; Train Dreams
Best original score:
- Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
- Ludwig Göransson - Sinners
- Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another
- Kanding Ray - Sirāt
- Max Richter - Hamnet
- Hans Zimmer - F1
TV and Podcast categories:
Best series - drama:
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Best series - comedy or musical:
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Best limited series:
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast In Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Best female actor - drama:
- Kathy Bates - Matlock
- Britt Lower - Severance
- Helen Mirren - Mobland
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Best male actor - drama:
- Sterling K Brown - Paradise
- Diego Luna - Andor
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo - Task
- Adam Scott - Severance
- Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Best female actor - comedy or musical:
- Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Best male actor - comedy or musical:
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Glen Powell - Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen - The Studio
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best female actor - limited series:
- Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
- Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright - The Girlfriend
Best male actor - limited series:
- Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham - Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jude Law - Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Best supporting female actor:
- Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
- Erin Doherty - Adolescence
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
- Parker Posey - The White Lotus
- Aimee-Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Best supporting male actor:
- Owen Cooper - Adolescence
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman - Severance
- Ashley Walters - Adolescence
Best stand-up comedy performance:
- Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart - Acting My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani - Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais - Mortality
- Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
Best podcast:
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- SmartLess
- Up First from NPR
