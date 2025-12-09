Lee Byung-hun nominated for 2026 Golden Globe Awards, One Battle After Another lead with 9 nods

One Battle After Another leads the nominations for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards with nine nods in total.

Paul Thomas Anderson's black comedy thriller about a repressive society ridden with political violence received nominations in the majority of the major categories, including Best Film — Musical or Comedy, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Female Actor — Musical or Comedy for Chase Infiniti and Best Male Actor — Musical or Comedy for Leonardo DiCaprio.

It was closely followed by drama Sentimental Value and vampire film Sinners which earned eight nominations and seven nominations, respectively.

One Battle After Another will compete against Blue Moon, Bugonia, Marty Supreme, No Other Choice and Nouvelle Vague in the Best Picture — Musical or Comedy category.

The Best Film — Drama prize is to be contested by Frankenstein, Hamnet, It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value and Sinners.

In the TV categories, Netflix series Adolescence — which depicts the aftermath of a 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a teenage girl — received five nominations in total with recognition for all the drama's stars: Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty Ashley Walters and 16-year-old Owen Cooper.

The White Lotus received the most nominations in the TV categories, earning six in total.

For the first time the Golden Globes will also hand out a prize for Best Podcast.

Despite being the most popular podcast on all platforms The Joe Rogan Experience did not receive a nomination with the shortlist for the inaugural prize consisting of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, The Mel Robbins Podcast, SmartLess and Up First from NPR.

Musical blockbuster Wicked: For Good received five nominations, with Cynthia Erivo up for Best Female Actor — Musical or Comedy and Ariana Grande up for Best Supporting Female Actor.

There are 28 categories in total and the 83rd Golden Globes ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on Jan 11, and will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser for the second year running.

Golden Globes 2026 full list of nominees:

Film Categories:

Best film - drama:

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best film - musical or comedy:

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best non-English language film:

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best animated film:

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best female actor - drama:

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts - After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson - Hedda

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Best male actor - drama:

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine

Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best female actor - musical or comedy:

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best male actor - musical or comedy:

Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme

George Clooney - Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun - No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Best supporting female actor:

Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best supporting male actor:

Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Cinematic and box office achievement:

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best director:

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Best screenplay:

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet

Best original song:

Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen - Avatar: Fire and Ash; Dream as One

Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; Golden

Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Sinners; I Lied to You

Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; No Place Like Home

Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; The Girl in the Bubble

Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams; Train Dreams

Best original score:

Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson - Sinners

Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another

Kanding Ray - Sirāt

Max Richter - Hamnet

Hans Zimmer - F1

TV and Podcast categories:

Best series - drama:

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best series - comedy or musical:

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best limited series:

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best female actor - drama:

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Britt Lower - Severance

Helen Mirren - Mobland

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Best male actor - drama:

Sterling K Brown - Paradise

Diego Luna - Andor

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Adam Scott - Severance

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Best female actor - comedy or musical:

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

Best male actor - comedy or musical:

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell - Chad Powers

Seth Rogen - The Studio

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best female actor - limited series:

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

Best male actor - limited series:

Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror

Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law - Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Best supporting female actor:

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Aimee-Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Best supporting male actor:

Owen Cooper - Adolescence

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Severance

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Best stand-up comedy performance:

Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart - Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani - Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais - Mortality

Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Best podcast:

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

SmartLess

Up First from NPR

