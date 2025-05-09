Lee Chae-min recounts surprising Crushology 101 cast and crew with how much he perspired on set

Does it ever feel like the summer heat is out to get everyone?

In a recent interview with AsiaOne, South Korean actor Lee Chae-min talked about a scene in his new K-drama Crushology 101 that was special to him.

"I think the first shoot is what stands out the most in my memory. We started filming in the middle of a really hot summer. Since I sweat a lot, the staff on set were all pretty surprised," shared the 24-year-old who plays Hwang Jae-yeol in the show.

"There's even a scene where my sweat is visible in the actual footage — that episode definitely stuck with me."

In Crushology 101, which is based on the Kakao Webtoon of the same name, university student Bani's (Roh Jeong-eui) first love leaves her heartbroken but luck has two new men coming her way.

There is the charming yet brooding Jae-yeol, whose heart is a lot softer than he lets on. There is also the perfect dream guy Cha Ji-won (Cho Jun-young), who might be hiding some secrets of his own.

Chae-min's fellow cast members also shared with us the scenes that stood out to them.

For 22-year-old Jun-young, it was "sincere and heartwarming" when his character Ji-won finally opened up about his growing feelings for Bani on his terrace, after having "always stayed quietly and warmly by her side".

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DIYqLoJzbuT[/embed]

Jeong-eui's scene of choice would be Bani opening up about her struggles while drinking with best friends Bo-bae (Nam Kyu-hee) and Kkot-nim (Choi Ji-su). The 23-year-old actress added: "We had so much fun filming it. Since we were all so comfortable with each other, like real friends, it barely even felt like work."

Chemistry on set 'amazing' and 'incredible'

The cast had nothing but good things to say about their chemistry with one another.

"Since we're all around the same age, we had a great time joking around and chatting comfortably — it made for such a fun and friendly atmosphere on set," shared Jeong-eui, calling her chemistry with her male co-stars "amazing".

For Jun-young, the chemistry was "incredible", adding: "The atmosphere was always so bright and cheerful. We joked comfortably and looked out for one another."

Although Jeoung-eui always kept the mood bright on set, as soon as the cameras started rolling, Jun-young, felt she'd "switch to a serious, focused mindset".

"That professionalism really stood out to me and was something I truly admired," he said, pointing out that she is the most experienced actor among the cast.

Jeong-eui's acting career started in 2011 when she was just 10 and in 2016, she gained notice for her supporting role in the movie Phantom Detective.

How alike is the cast to their characters?

When asked to describe how they relate to their characters, Chae-min and Jun-young had varied answers.

Chae-min felt that the similarity between him and Jae-yeol was "around 30 to 40 per cent". He explained: "On the outside, we both seem a bit cold but deep down, we're actually quite different from that impression — that part feels quite similar to me.

"Besides that, I think our way of speaking and how we treat people are quite different."

Jun-young perceives Ji-won as someone who's stoic and "endlessly gentle with the people he cares about". He added: "He may seem quiet, but once he's comfortable with someone, he's actually playful and jokes around a lot - that's something I really relate to."

Crushology 101, which also stars Kim Hyun-jin, Hong Min-gi and Kim Min-chul, is now available for streaming on Viu.

[[nid:717827]]

Kristy.chua@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.