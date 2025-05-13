Lee Do-hyun and Monsta X's Hyungwon complete military service, Cha Eun-woo speculated to enlist soon

It's time to bid temporary goodbyes to some beloved Korean stars who will be on their merry way serving their military service. At the same time, let's warmly welcome back those who have just been discharged from their service.

Here's a list of who's coming back after serving the nation and who's about to have their turn.

Lee Do-hyun

Actor Lee Do-hyun was discharged from the military yesterday (May 13) after completing his service. Enlisting on Aug 14 in 2023, the 30-year-old served in the Republic of Korea Air Force band following his basic training.

During his service, his acting projects, including the hit movie Exhuma (2024) and drama series Sweet Home 3 (2024), were broadcast. Do-hyun is well-known for starring in dramas Hotel del Luna (2019), The Glory (2022) and the Sweet Home (2020) series.

Upon his discharge from the military, his agency Yuehua Entertainment Korea shared that he is "already receiving various casting offers for a wide range of drama and film roles, along with a strong interest in advertising and editorial work", according to a report by The Korea Times.

In April, Newsen also reported that Do-hyun was considering a role in a drama alongside actress Go Min-si. The two played love interests in the drama Youth of May (2021) and siblings in Sweet Home.

Monsta X's Hyungwon

Boy band Monsta X member Hyungwon was also discharged from the military yesterday after serving for one year and six months at the Capital Mechanised Infantry Division in Gapyeong County.

He had enlisted on Nov 14, 2023, as an active-duty soldier and was recognised for his diligent and exemplary service where he earned an early promotion to corporal, according to The Chosun Biz.

The 31-year-old took to the official Monsta X's X account to share a heartfelt reunion message with fans: "I missed you so much. Thanks to all the Monbebes who waited for me, I was able to finish my military service in good health. Let's keep making memories together for a long time, Monbebes!"

Following members Shownu, Minhyuk, Joohoney and Kihyun, Hyungwon is the fifth member of the sextet to have completed his military service.

Today, Monsta X released Now Project Vol. 1, their first full-group album in nearly four years. They will host a special livestream tonight at 6pm (Singapore time) on their official YouTube channel to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Hyungwon is slated to host the Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2025 on May 29 while Monsta X will also be performing at Kcon LA 2025 in August.

Cha Eun-woo

Actor-singer Cha Eun-woo is speculated to enlist in the military this year, having recently gone for an interview for the Republic of Korea Army band, as reported by The Korea Times.

According to his agency Fantagio, the 28-year-old attended an interview at the Ministry of National Defence's military band unit on May 9. Applications for the band were accepted from March through April with interviews taking place this month.

The final results of the interviews will be announced on the Military Manpower Administration's website on May 29. If Eun-woo is accepted, he is expected to enlist this July.

He began his acting career in the 2014 film My Brilliant Life and debuted in 2016 as a member of the boy band Astro. He is known for drama series including My ID is Gangnam Beauty (2018) and True Beauty (2020).

Last month, it was reported that he will be taking on his first leading role in a movie, titled First Ride. He is also expected to finish filming the Netflix series The Wonder Fools with Park Eun-bin this month.

Lee Jae-wook

Actor Lee Jae-wook has shared his plans to enlist sometime this year, noting that he will "film two projects and then enlist" in a broadcast of entertainment show Fresh Off the Sea on May 4.

Currently, he has not shared his date of enlistment.

Last August, the 27-year-old appeared on the music talk show The Seasons - Zico's Artist and said: "In fact, my military enlistment is not far off. I am thinking about next year... I'm trying to do lots of activities until then."

Jae-wook made his acting debut in the drama series Memories of the Alhambra (2018), and is best known for Extraordinary You (2019) and Alchemy of Souls (2022).

[[nid:717858]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.