Lee Dong-wook's cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut

PHOTO: Soompi
Clara Grimonia Lim
AsiaOne

Two of K-drama's best-loved bros have finally reunited on screen. 

Gong Yoo appeared as Lee Dong-wook's first guest in his debut talk show, Because I Want To Talk, which premiered in South Korea yesterday (Dec 4).

 

The two heart-throbs first worked together in the 2016 hit tvN drama, Goblin, and has been close ever since. 

Gong Yoo, who rarely appears on screen apart from his own projects, had previously said he would appear as a guest if Dong-wook, 38, became a show host. Lucky for their supporters, he was true to his word. 

Throughout the episode, which also features Gong Yoo and Dong-wook's trip to Jeju Island to celebrate the latter's birthday, the two actors showed off their bromance with playful banter and heart-to-heart chats.

Gong Yoo, 40, was so at ease that he even forgot they were filming, saying: "I don't feel bothered by the cameras. I keep forgetting that this is a TV show while talking with you." 

Despite Dong-wook's charming persona, Gong Yoo revealed he is actually full of aegyo (Korean for cuteness), often sending him texts like "Whatcha doing? Whatcha doing?" and "I miss you", accompanied with many heart emoticons. 

PHOTO: Allkpop

The pair also revealed their nickname for each other.

"Dong-wook calls me Kke Bi (Goblin) and I call him Dong Seung (a combination of Dong-wook's name and the Korean word for grim reaper)," Gong Yoo said, referring to their characters in their popular drama. 

The self-praise segment during the show was when the actors could truly exhibit their sense of humour.

Gong Yoo, who said earlier in the show that he was "not a fun person", portrayed the opposite when he added he has so many things to brag about. 

"It can’t all go on air. Dong Wook is a bit impatient. Well, I’m handsome. People say that clothes look good thanks to me,” the usually humble star explained thoughtfully.

He even joked to the host: "You can become like me if you work a little harder. I'm the advertising model for a furniture company and the YouTube ad reached 10 million views. My films have 10 million moviegoers and my ads also get 10 million views."

As for the beer brand he endorses, "People say it's doing well thanks to me. I hear 10 bottles are sold per second." 

PHOTO: Soompi

Possibly the highlight of the episode was when they were asked if they had abs.

Their reply? "You don't ask us if we have abs, but how deep they are." 

Our only complaint: they didn't show the camera the proof. 

claralim@asiaone.com

