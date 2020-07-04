Lee Hyo-ri and YoonA face criticism for hanging out at karaoke

As much as fans love seeing their favourite idols interact, a recent meetup between Lee Hyo-ri and Girls’ Generation YoonA was met with disapproval from fans and netizens.

On July 1, the two South Korean stars went on Instagram Live while hanging out together at a karaoke joint. The broadcast was met with criticism as viewers were concerned that they weren’t setting a good example of social distancing during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Lee Hyo-ri responded by asking, “Are we not supposed to go to karaoke?” while YoonA said, “We came wearing masks.”

Shortly after they made these comments, the broadcast came to an end. However, fans continued to berate the two with comments that their actions were against Covid-19 precautions.

The next day, on July 2, Lee Hyo-ri issued an official response on her Instagram to apologise for her actions.

According to Soompi, this is the translation of her statement.

Hello, this is Lee Hyo-ri. I am currently deeply reflecting on the fact that my behavior last night was not appropriate for a time when I should still have been exercising caution. I’ve been too excited these days, so I was not able to think deeply about my actions.

As an unnie [older sister or older friend], I also feel sorry to YoonA. In the future, I will be more careful and behave more cautiously. Once again, I would like to apologise.

YoonA has also apologised on her Instagram with a handwritten letter.

Hello, this is Lim YoonA. First of all, I am sincerely reflecting on myself for causing concern due to my careless action.. I apologise..

My thoughts and judgment were poor during this period when everyone is having a hard time and should be careful. I will put in much effort to act more cautiously from now on.

I am deeply reflecting for not being attentive of the medical professionals and people of the nation who continue to work hard for Covid-19. I once again apologise for causing concern to everyone…

This article was first published in Cleo Singapore.