Lee Joon-gi spotted filming with Carrie Wong in Singapore

South Korean actor Lee Joon-gi was recently in Singapore and seen filming with local actress Carrie Wong.

In multiple fancams posted on Xiaohongshu on Nov 27, the 43-year-old was in front of a row of shophouses at Joo Chiat.

He wore wire-rimmed glasses and a beige long-sleeved shirt with brown pants and was chatting with staff members in between filming.

In another post, Joon-gi was filming a scene where he stood beside a woman who looked to be Carrie.

Joon-gi was spotted on Nov 28 again, this time at the Bayfront area, where he practised lines with Carrie.

He was looking at his script, while the 31-year-old actress jotted down something in her copy.

Later, netizens also saw them filming a sentimental scene near Merlion Park where Carrie's gut-wrenching wails could be heard while she knelt on the ground with Joon-gi's back facing her. They were also seen on the seats, both with solemn expressions on their faces.

While the project they were working on haven't been announced yet, Joon-gi's appearance in Singapore had created a wave of excitement among his fans.

He made an Instagram post on Nov 21 with a reel of him jogging from the Clarke Quay area to Marina Bay. He also went to Orchard Road and viewed the Christmas decorations.

He wrote in the caption of his post: "Love filming in my love Singapore."

Joon-gi has reportedly returned to South Korea, as there are fancams of him at Incheon International Airport this morning (Dec 2).

