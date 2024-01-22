Lee Jun-ho looks sharp at Changi Airport ribbon-cutting event, if only his scissors are too

A month after his Singapore fanmeet, South Korean actor Lee Jun-ho hit our shores again for an event last Friday (Jan 19).

The 33-year-old was at Changi Airport for Lotte Duty Free's grand opening of their Terminal 3 Departure Central Duplex store where fans gathered to get a glimpse of his dashing looks.

While his face card didn't fail him, his scissors did.

TikTok user Huhjyeah shared a video of Jun-ho attempting to cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony, calling him adorable.

In the video, Jun-ho could be seen struggling to cut through the red ribbon long after the other VIPs were done. After making it halfway through the fabric, he gave up.

"He be like ahh never mind," wrote Huhjyeah's commentary on the video.

Things get funnier as pieces of the cut ribbon were collected and then redistributed to the VIPs and Jun-ho poses with his half-cut strip.

Fans took to the comments section to express their amusement.

"I'm more keen to know why they collected the cut ribbon and distributed it back for the photo-taking," wrote one fan, to which Huhjyeah responded: "I was wondering too."

Another responded to the comment jokingly: "To traumatise our cute little Jun-ho."

Some noted that it might be due to him being left-handed: "Left-handed Junho, right-handed scissors."

