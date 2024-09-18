Lee Min-ho mobbed at Kuala Lumpur airport, fans refuse to let go of his arm

It looked like a scene reminiscent of the K-drama Boys Over Flowers, but with much more chaos.

South Korean actor Lee Min-ho was in Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia, for two brand events from Sept 14 to 16.

When the 37-year-old was at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on his last day, he was mobbed by fans.

In a post on Xiaohongshu, a netizen shared that they happened to be at the terminal when they saw a group of fans running.

"I overheard someone saying Lee Min-ho was at the airport and I went to have a look. He walked in within five minutes and the crazy fans kept pushing," they wrote.

"They pushed me to the ground, sat on my feet and kicked my shoes away. I don't chase celebrities, so I thought it'd be nice to see one from the sidelines. Who knew I would encounter this? Now I walk with a limp and I'm injured before I even start travelling."

They shared a video of the entire fiasco where Min-ho could be seen trying to help up a fan who fell.

However, the kind gesture led to mayhem as other fans grabbed his arm and the security staff had to slap their hands away as Min-ho struggled to get through.

It seems the star wasn't too phased by the commotion as he was seen waving at fans before making his way in.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C_-xlLRSEZ-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Min-ho, who shot to international stardom after playing Gu Jun-pyo in the 2009 series Boys Over Flowers, had a meet-and-greet session at JioSpace for Roma Biscuits on Sept 14, and another at IOI City Mall for Azarine Cosmetic on Sept 16.

At both events, big crowds gathered and Min-ho was constantly surrounded by security.

At the makeup brand's event, one fan on TikTok said they were in the "worst crowd ever".

Min-ho took to his Instagram Story to repost videos taken by fans, writing sweet messages in Malay.

[[nid:701459]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.