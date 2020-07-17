Lee Seung-gi, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Je-hoon: Who are the rising Lee-ading men of K-dramas?

One of the best things about the many handsome oppas and K-drama leading men is that you don't have to swoon over just one.

There are many more dashing and talented leading men in the pool, besides the power list of Gong Yoo, Hyun Bin, Park Seo-joon, and Lee Min-ho. Who are some of the other K-drama stars that are sending fans swooning?

Lee Seung-gi

He made his debut as a singer at age 17, moving on to act and host variety shows — earning him the label of a 'triple threat' entertainer.

Now 33, Seung-gi has a string of drama hits such as Brilliant Legacy, My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho, A Korean Odyssey, and most recently, the action-packed spy thriller Vagabond starring Bae Suzy.

His travelogue Twogether, filmed with Taiwanese heartthrob Jasper Liu, has just been released on Netflix, and he's already filming Hometown Flex with Cha Tae-hyun, where celebrities bring the pair on a unique tour of their hometown.

Lee Je-hoon

Don't just look at his handsome face, listen to his voice as well — his deep baritone and slow enunciation has a certain calming effect, which could be why he was recently picked to play the lead role in the newly launched audio film, Falling Asleep Beside, from Korean internet giant Naver. He also voiced the character Jack Frost in the Korean release of the 2012 animated film Rise of the Guardians.

The 36-year-old started his career in indie films before moving on to commercial films and TV dramas. Some of the shows that propelled him to stardom include My Paparotti; Signal; Tomorrow, With You; and Where Stars Land.

His latest offering Time To Hunt is available on Netflix.

Seo In-guk

The 32-year-old has a sad backstory in his climb to fame and his star isn't shining as bright as it could. He grew up in poverty — his mother was a recyclables collector and his father a welder —and he was rejected at many auditions because of his weight, resulting in a struggle with bulimia.

In-guk's break came when he won a singing competition in 2009, and three years later, starred in his first leading role in the hit TV drama Reply 1997. Subsequent hit dramas include Master's Sun, High School King of Savvy, and Shopaholic Louis.

However, he suffered backlash in 2017 when he was excused from mandatory military service four days after enlistment because of a medical condition and has kept a low profile since with only one drama in 2018.

Still, things could be picking up for him with the heist movie Pipeline due to be released this year; he's also in talks for a new drama translated as The One Day Destruction Entered the Front Door of My House.

Choi Jin-hyuk

His towering height and masculine build set him apart from many K-drama oppas, and has sent us fans swooning. His breakout role, coincidentally, was playing Seung-gi's father in the 2013 TV drama, Gu Family Book.

The 34-year-old's iconic eye smile is another of his traits that charmed fans when he played a tenacious but romantic detective in the crime thriller, Tunnel. He's also played the aloof older brother in The Heirs, and the cheeky and sweet doctor in Devilish Charm.

You can catch Jin-hyuk in his latest drama, Netflix's Rugal — a science fiction thriller where he plays an elite detective with bionic eyes.

Never mind that he could be typecast playing detectives, 'cos he's also confirmed to play an amnesiac zombie who becomes a detective in the upcoming drama Zombie Detective.

Lee Jong-suk

The boyish actor-model is only 30 and has already bagged several acting awards after starring in several hit dramas, including I Can Hear Your Voice, Doctor Stranger, and Pinocchio.

Girls swoon when he plays the role of a boyfriend, and videos of him participating in TikTok's head-on-hand trend and dancing to Psy's New Face have gone viral.

Jong-suk is now serving his military service as a public service officer but fans won't have to wait long before he's discharged in January next year.

Song Joong-ki

Avid fans of Korean variety show Running Man would remember Joong-ki for his 'flower boy' image, which made him one of the more popular original cast members in the show.

The 34-year-old shot to international fame as the charismatic Captain Yoo Shi-jin in the 2016 K-drama Descendants of the Sun, and a year later, tied the knot with his co-star Song Hye-kyo.

He faded from the limelight in 2018 but the highly publicised Song-Song couple split last year brought him back to the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Thankfully, he's made a surprise comeback in Arthdal Chronicles, and is expected to appear on the big screen this and next year with upcoming films Space Sweepers and Bogota.

Additional reporting by Joan Wong and Yuki Ling