Lee Seung-hyun asks TCM practitioner how to reduce libido

Singer-actor Lee Seung-hyun, who also goes by Nathan Lee, sparked mirth online when he asked a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioner how to reduce his libido.

The Korean-American, who is now based in China, popped the question while filming for Chinese programme Workplace Newcomers: Season of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

In the teaser trailer released on Oct 19, the 40-year-old asked: "Which part of the body system governs sexual activity?"

The episode's expert guest Dr Wang Jingui, the director of Tianjin University of Chinese Medicine, answered it's the kidney.

Hearing this, Seung-hyun appeared momentarily hesitant, casting a quick glance at his fellow guest stars — rapper Feezy Luo and singer-songwriter Bo Yuan — before continuing: "If the [sexual] desire is too strong, how do I make it lower?"

Seung-hyun is married to Chinese singer-actress Stephy Qi Wei.

[embed]https://youtu.be/NsnjsKl96TM?si=QNiZ5ltIq89fOb9g&t=845[/embed]

The clip quickly trended on Chinese platform Weibo as netizens joked about how his wife would react and that the couple "never treated the audience as outsiders".

One wrote: "Seung-hyun, are you really not scared that Stephy will beat you when you go back?"

"Scorpio men seem to be very vigorous. Fortunately, his wife is also a Scorpio, so they're the same," said another netizen.

This segment appeared to have been edited out from the full episode released today (Oct 21).

The show also featured other Chinese celebrities including host Qi Sijun, singer Wang Jingxuan and Thai-Chinese artist Nine.

In another segment, Seung-hyun was being examined by a TCM apprentice under the supervision of another expert You Baiwen.

During the consultation, Seung-hyun enquired about his gastrointestinal tract, claiming he doesn't feel there are serious issues.

He asked: "Is there a difference between a Chinese stomach and a foreign stomach?"

"Most of the Chinese diet is grain-based with meat as a supplement," said the expert. "There's nothing different between a Chinese stomach and foreign stomach. It's just a matter of habit."

When asked if he had any disagreements with his family over food, he said: "Rarely. Maybe it's because it's not about my eating habits, but after I had children, I think this is the time when there are the most disagreements.

"My mother-in-law thinks children can't drink iced drinks. I grew up drinking iced milk. Heating milk is strange to me. I really think that taste is strange."

Seung-hyun and Stephy married in 2014 and have two children together. He is also a former member of South Korean band Take.

[embed]https://youtu.be/IxcrwepuQCs?si=hMjNb5GZlkj52i5A[/embed]

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z53zQVmQ218[/embed]

[[nid:724194]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com