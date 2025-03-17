Lee Si-young to divorce after 8 years of marriage

Lee Si-young is divorcing her non-celebrity husband after eight years of marriage.

The South Korean actress married the businessman, who is nine years her senior, in 2017 and gave birth to their son in January 2018.

"They are in the process of getting a divorce through mutual agreement," her talent management agency announced today (March 17).

"As it is the actress' private life, please understand that it is difficult to answer other questions besides this."

Si-young, who turns 43 next month, recently starred in the Sweet Home drama series (2020 - 2024) and two seasons of the reality show Zombieverse (2023 and 2024).

She travelled to Singapore last December with her son, visiting Universal Studios Singapore and Gardens by the Bay.

The duo also took a cruise on the Singapore River, a tour of the city in an open-top bus and rode a tandem bike along Marina Bay Sands Waterfront Promenade.

[[nid:715664]]

jengjee.hoon@asiaone.com