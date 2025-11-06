Lee Si-young gives birth to second child conceived via embryo transfer after divorce

South Korean actress Lee Si-young took to Instagram yesterday (Nov 5) to announce the birth of her second child.

Carrying her newborn daughter, the 43-year-old wrote: "I think she is a gift from god. I'll make sure Jung-yoon (her son) and Ssik-ssikyi (baby's nickname) will be happy for the rest of their lives."

In July, Si-young revealed that she was pregnant via a frozen embryo transfer. "During my marriage, I went through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment to prepare for a second baby. I decided to have the embryo implanted later, even though my former spouse did not agree."

She divorced businessman Cho Seong-hyun in March 2025, with whom she has their son born in 2018. Cho did not consent to Si-young's second pregnancy as they were divorced, but told South Korean media Dispatch: "Since a life has already been created, I will fulfil my responsibilities as a father."

At the time, Si-young pledged that she was ready to take full responsibility for her decision and raise the child on her own.

Sharing her side of the story then, Si-young said: "Eight years ago when I had my son, who is now the most precious person in my life, I was not married and was filming a drama. Back then, I was younger than I am now and had many shortcomings. And every time I watched Jung-yoon in my arms, I regretted and blamed myself for the time I spent anxiously and negatively.

"That's why I promised myself that if I ever get another chance at life, I would never repeat the same regrets."

She added: "A long time had passed without transferring the fertilised embryo, and naturally, we began discussing a divorce. After we settled all legal ties, the five-year storage period for the embryo was reaching an end and I had to make a decision. I decided to receive it."

Si-young is best known for her roles in K-drama series Boys Over Flowers (2009) and Sweet Home (2020 - 2024), and recently starred in action-comedy series Salon de Holmes.

