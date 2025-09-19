Legendary Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg, in Singapore for performance, dies while scuba diving

Legendary Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg has died in Singapore aged 52.

He was due to perform at the 4th Northeast India Festival at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre tomorrow (Sept 20).

A representative of the festival told Indian publication NDTV that the Assamese icon experienced breathing difficulties while scuba diving and was given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital.

He was declared dead in the intensive care unit at 5pm today.

In a recent video posted on his Instagram account, Zubeen had invited fans to come down for his performance.

Fans took to the comments section to mourn him.

"I will never forget the nights I have spent listening to his songs. When I was little, my mother and I, along with my sister, used to listen to his songs while we went to sleep. Rest in peace legend," one said.

Another wrote: "We lost a gem."

When contacted, the Singapore Police Force told AsiaOne they received a call for assistance at St John's Island at about 3.30pm today.

A 52-year-old man was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently died. Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

'Om Shanti'

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to express his shock over Zubeen's death.

"He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he said.

Om Shanti is a prayer for the departed soul to achieve peace and liberation from the cycle of birth, death and rebirth.

Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2025

India's Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, who represents Assam in the Indian parliament, also posted on X mourning Zubeen.

"This is an irreparable loss for Assam, our nation, and the entire world of music. Zubeen Garg was the heartbeat of a generation and his voice was a powerful symbol of pride for millions.

"In this moment of overwhelming sorrow, I stand in solidarity with the people of Assam. My heartfelt condolences with his family, friends and admirers, and prayers for the eternal peace of his soul. Om Shanti."

syarifahsn@asiaone.com