Lego to unveil 5- set collection in collaboration with Olivia Rodrigo

Lego has joined forces with Olivia Rodrigo for a brand‑new five‑set collection inspired entirely by her music.

The brick brand is rolling out builds based on the albums Sour, Guts and you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, with the range landing worldwide on Aug 1 in Lego stores, online and selected retailers.

The smallest kit, the 360‑piece Vinyl set, turns Olivia's discography into a collectible display. Lego says it's stuffed with "hidden references from across all three of her chart‑topping albums", mixing Easter eggs superfans will spot instantly with fresh clues about her future.

The Botanicals Flower Bouquet, built from 400 pieces, is a purple flower made entirely from electric guitars and marks the first time Lego has personalised a Botanicals set for a single artist.

The design pays tribute to Olivia's Filipino ancestry with additional references tucked into the petals and stems.

At 670 pieces, the Concert Moon depicts a special moment during the singer's Guts world tour where she travelled above the crowd on a giant moon, and is priced at £44.99 (S$77.31).

For those wanting a bigger build, Secret Storage boasts 1,085 pieces. It includes a red guitar from her 2025 shows, a megaphone from the Guts tour, and a notebook containing lyrics from Sour, and comes in at £69.99.

If that's not enough, fans can also get their hands on a 1,228‑piece Dual Guitar set, which is half electric and half acoustic to depict the "two sides of Olivia's artistry".

It also comes with her backstage area, two mini figures, and decorations including a purple butterfly, love heart, an autograph and multiple Easter eggs. The biggest of the line, it's priced at £109.99.

Olivia was hands‑on throughout the process.

She said: "I've always loved hiding little details and meanings in my music and videos, so working with the Lego team to bring something that fans can actually build and explore together has been so exciting. There are so many pieces of my world inside these sets - little nods to songs, memories, outfits and moments that mean a lot to me."

The Dual Guitar, Concert Moon and Botanicals Flower Bouquet sets are available for pre‑order now, with the full Olivia Rodrigo Lego Editions collection arriving Aug 1 worldwide.

Head to Lego.com for more information.

[[nid:739224]]