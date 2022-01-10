Lena Headey jumped at the chance to strip in her new movie

Lena Headey jumped at the chance to strip off in her new movie.

Although the 48-year-old actress used a body double for her memorable walk of shame nude scene in Game of Thrones, she revealed she relished the opportunity to strip off in her latest film.

Speaking on The Happy Vagina podcast, about her upcoming movie Nine Bullets, she said: "I strip in it and I thought, 'When I'm lying on my deathbed I'm going to look back and think I worked really f****** hard to look alright'.

"No one made me do it, no one twisted my arm, it's in the story… and I embraced it."

Lena — who played Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones — was previously blasted by fans for using a body double for season five's memorable scene when her alter-ego was forced under the punishment of adultery to walk naked through the streets of King's Landing.

She hit back at the time, saying: "Some people thought I was less of an actress because I didn't get my t*** out. You know what? It was really a bit shocking. I've done nudity. I'm not averse to it. But I know I'm a very emotional actor and I get really driven by that. In order to do my job, I allow myself to be really vulnerable.

"I don't know any other way to do my job. Things really affect me. And the thought of being naked for three days and trying to contain her in the way she would be I think I would feel very angry.

I didn't want to be angry. I don't think Cersei would be angry. I did what I thought she would do, emotionally. And wonderful Rebecca [Van Cleave, Headey's stand-in] was able to contain herself and be naked.

"She found it very difficult, obviously. It's not a natural thing to do. I film every year and I have kids and they know me now and [being naked in the scene] was just too much on top of that. So yeah, people that get it thought it was great. I didn't phone it in; I was actually there for three days with Rebecca."