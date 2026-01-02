Leo Ku announces birth of 2nd son

Leo Ku announced that he and his wife Lorraine Chan, 57, have become parents for the second time.

The 53-year-old Hong Kong singer-actor shared the good news in a social media post on Thursday (Jan 1).

He wrote: "This is something very touching in 2025 for me, my wife and Kuson, and we want to share it with everyone at the start of the new year in 2026.

"We can't remember when it started, but Kuson had been telling us that he wished for a younger brother or sister.

"My wife and I have siblings, so we understood how important it is to have siblings who can take care of each other as we grow up. After all, our parents can only accompany us for a period of our lives; the rest may be accompanied by our siblings.

Leo said that his family is grateful that their wish has come true, adding: "Kuson and his brother love each other. I will continue to be a good husband and father."

Many Hong Kong celebrities congratulated him in the comments section of his post, including Charlene Choi, Joey Yung, Nancy Wu and Alex Fong.

Leo, who is known for his performance in Chinese dramas Romance in the Rain (2001) and My Fair Princess III: Heavenly Earth (2003), tied the knot with Chan, his assistant, in 2014 after dating secretly for more than two decades.

In 2020, he announced on social media that he and Chan had welcomed their first son Kuson.

