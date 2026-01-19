Wu Lei threatened by netizen trying to sell alleged intimate photos of his, studio releases statement

Chinese actor Wu Lei, also known as Leo Wu, recently faced threats by a netizen claiming to possess photos of him in bed.

Going by the username Bai Shanshan_a, the netizen alleged that the 26-year-old has done "too many illegal things" and demanded: "I need to know what you were doing on the night of Nov 20, 2025."

They also offered to sell his intimate photos of him in bed for 10,000 yuan (S$1,800) a piece.

After the account was blocked, they reportedly started another account with a similar name to continue the allegations.

The posts made it to Weibo's hot search list, and on Sunday (Jan 18), his studio released a statement that reads: "Recently, some internet users have maliciously fabricated and spread false information about our company's artist, Wu Lei, on Weibo. Our company hereby solemnly declares the statements about Wu Lei posted by them are baseless rumours!

"We have entrusted our lawyers to legally secure evidence regarding all false information concerning him on various platforms, and we will resolutely pursue the infringers' liability through all legal means."

It warned netizens and media outlets that have published the "false information" to remove their content as it will take legal action.

On Jan 19, Wu Lei doubled down with a post on his personal Weibo account: "I do not know them, I have already hired a lawyer to pursue legal action."

Wu Lei started as a child actor and is known for roles in hit dramas such as Nirvana In Fire (2015), The Long Ballad (2021) and Love Like the Galaxy (2022).

He last starred in the 2024 shows Amidst a Snowstorm of Love and Northwest Years.

