Leon Jay Williams almost goes blind after daughter, 6, accidentally kicked him in the eye

Singaporean actor Leon Jay Williams, 44, recently took to Instagram to describe an incident where his six-year-old daughter Harper accidentally kicked him in the eye, almost leaving him blinded.

Quite scary, isn’t it?

Leon said it happened when his daughter attempted a cartwheel. He suffered blurred vision and went for a check-up at the eye specialist within days of it happening. The doctor informed him he had a torn retina and surgery had to be performed immediately.

If he had delayed seeking treatment by a few days and his whole retina had dislodged, Leon added, it would have resulted in complete blindness.

“I’m going to have blurred vision in my left eye for a few weeks at least and am still recovering. I hope to make a full recovery although there is a chance that it might never be 100 per cent healed,” he said.

Leon ended his post with a note of caution asking people to be careful of eye injuries and not to neglect them. “Get checked ASAP when hurt. Even if you feel no pain but have only blurred vision. We only have one set of eyes and they are not replaceable. Take care and I will ‘see’ you soon!"

Thanking fans for their love and concern

A few days later, Leon came back online to thank his fans for their concern about his recovery. “I did not expect so much attention about my eye accident. I just wanted to make sure that we all do the correct thing when faced with such an issue. I’m recovering well and will like to thank all well-wishers!” he wrote.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.