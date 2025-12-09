Leon Jay Williams reveals stage 2 thyroid cancer diagnosis

Singaporean actor Leon Jay Williams has been diagnosed with stage 2 thyroid cancer.

The 49-year-old, who is best known for starring in Taiwanese idol dramas La Robe De Mariee Des Cieux (2004) and Green Forest, My Home (2005), revealed this to Taiwan publication Stars Udn in a report published yesterday (Dec 8).

He shared he experienced lower back pain after returning from a trip to Bali around July and went to the doctor, who found no abnormalities at first.

The latter then suggested he do a full body checkup and after a MRI, he was found to have a 3cm malignant tumour at his thyroid gland. He underwent two surgeries in September to remove it as well as a 1.1cm tumour and lost 3kg from the procedures.

Leon said: "Currently, 99 per cent of the tumour has been removed, but there is a risk of it spreading. Nodules have also been detected in my lungs, so further monitoring and treatment are necessary, and medication must be taken every month to control it."

He added that he is currently living alone to avoid radiation from radiotherapy affecting his family members. He is married with a daughter aged 10.

Despite his diagnosis, Leon is facing it positively: "I'll get the treatment I need and I'll continue doing what I normally do. That's life."

Leon also made an Instagram post today reflecting on his experience and thanked his family members for their care and support during the period.

He wrote: "Things become very clear when one is faced with adversity. People see that I'm up and about now, and it is hard to imagine I was not able to do regular things for a while. I have to remind you that it was not an easy few months.

"Besides the physical challenges, I was mentally also not in a good place. The thought of not being able to see my daughter grow up was my greatest fear. I also did not like worrying about my 85-year-old mother. At her age, she shouldn't have to worry about anything anymore."

He added his bucket list of things went out the window; he didn't wish to travel the world or direct a movie. Instead, he wished to return to his daily routine and have a meal with his loved ones.

Leon ended his post positively: "I don't know what the future holds for me, but I'm savouring every day I have, and I'm just happy to be present. Don't worry, I'm doing good for now."

