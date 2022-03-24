Leona Lewis confirms pregnancy

Leona Lewis has confirmed her pregnancy.

The Bleeding Love hitmaker was reported to be expecting her first child with husband Dennis Jauch over the weekend and she's now shared a photo of her growing bump and revealed her baby is due this summer.

Leona took to Instagram to share a studio photo of herself in a tight-fitting black dress taken by celebrity photographer Rahul Bhatt and captioned her post: "Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer [heart emoji] (sic)"

It was previously claimed Leona and Dennis are "absolutely over the moon" to be parents.

A source said: “Leona and Dennis are absolutely over the moon.

“They have passed the 12-week milestone and told their family and friends at the beginning of the year.

“They can’t wait to welcome their new arrival and to become a family of three.”

The former X Factor winner and German-born choreographer and creative director Dennis – who she wed in July 2019 after a decade together – have been keen to start a family for a while and had even considered adoption.

Speaking in 2020, Leona said: “I do want children, but Dennis and I have also talked about adopting.

"My mum grew up in a children’s home. No one adopted her as a child, and I would very much like to adopt.

“But I’m still figuring things out. If it was up to my husband, we would have had kids yesterday.”

Leona previously hailed her wedding - a vegan Buddhist celebration held at Sting's Tuscany estate - as the "most beautiful day".

She said: "It was just the most beautiful day, full of love. It was so special to be able to bring together everyone we love. There were a lot of tears.

"The room already had so much good energy and having all the love in there was really powerful."

