Leona Lewis reveals plans to release 1st album in over a decade in 2026

Leona Lewis is "planning" to release her first album in over 10 years in 2026.

The 40-year-old singer — who has felt "disconnected" in her job for many years — has not released an LP since 2015's I Am, and has focused on making Christmas songs.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I've actually been in and out of the studio for the past couple of years. It's been a real labour of love, and I'm planning to share music next year."

The three-time Grammy award nominee is currently performing her A Starry Night shows at Voltaire at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada, which began in November and runs until January 2026.

And the Bleeding Love hitmaker does not have a tipple before or after the performances.

Leona — who has a three-year-old daughter called Carmel Allegra with her husband, Dennis Jauch — said: "I don't really drink when I'm touring or doing a run of shows. I also have a toddler I'm running after, so drinking is the last thing on my mind right now.

"I'm very much in Christmas land at the moment, but the show is a nice blend of my original songs and favourite Christmas music."

The One More Sleep singer's Las Vegas shows are a family effort, and she was always adamant about flying above the crowd on a huge moon singing Fly Me to the Moon by Frank Sinatra.

Leona — who won The X Factor in 2006 — explained: "My husband produced the show and our little girl also had input into lots of it, so it's a very family-friendly experience — a bit magical, a little ethereal and hopefully leaves people feeling uplifted.

"I wanted to sing Fly Me To The Moon during my set as it is a Vegas classic. It only felt right to actually fly on the moon."

Elsewhere, Leona recently said that she has a purpose in the music industry again since becoming a mum, and can now sing "from that place of being open again".

She is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "I started getting into the studio last year.

"I have been working on music and figuring out what I want to say. What do I want to sing about? How do I want to be intentional and not add to the noise, but, hopefully, just bring something authentic and very me?"

And Carmel gave Leona a source of inspiration.

She added: "I had a little girl a few years ago. So that has opened my world up in a lot of ways. I'm singing from that place of being open again."

