Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos help launch fund to save Amazon rainforest

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos have helped to launch a fund to save the Amazon rainforest.

The Hollywood star, 48, and the Amazon founder, 59, have teamed up to donate US$200 million (S$270 million) towards the Protecting Our Planet (POP) Challenge, which aims to preserve the wildlife and protect the lives of the Indigenous people of the Amazon in Brazil over the coming years.

The Titanic star has signed up through Re:wild, which he co-founded in 2021 and raised US$5 billion to protect threatened species and wildlands.

He said in a statement: "We are inspired by Brazil's ambitious goals for protecting the Amazon, one of the most important places for wildlife on the planet, and are thrilled to be able to support these efforts through the Protecting Our Planet Challenge."

The billionaire businessman has joined on behalf of his Bezos Earth Fund, which he set up with his fiancee Lauren Sanchez to help with the fight against climate change.

Cristian Samper, managing director and leader of nature solutions of the Bezos Earth Fund, added: "The Amazon is critical for the future of global biodiversity and climate, and we welcome the commitment from President Lula and the Government of Brazil to protect it.

"We are pleased to support the designation and management of protected areas and Indigenous territories as a key part of the strategy to reduce deforestation, along with new economic models of development based on the conservation and sustainable use of the forest."

POP claims to be the "largest-ever private funding commitment to biodiversity conservation."

Leonardo prides himself on his environmental work, and previously called for his followers to "listen to scientists" and take steps to try to combat climate change.

He tweeted: "Years ago, scientists predicted the damaging effects of climate change that we're now experiencing. We must listen to scientists and take the necessary steps to mitigate the crisis. #DontLookUp"

In another tweet, he wrote: "The negative consequences of climate inaction are evident and will only get worse. Indifference is not an option if we are to save our planet. Get involved."

ALSO READ: Brought home $340k cash in trash bag: Kim Kardashian tells FBI she gambled with Jho Low in 1MDB investigation