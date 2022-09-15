Leonardo DiCaprio now 'spending time' with Gigi Hadid, 27

Leonardo DiCaprio is "spending time" with Gigi Hadid.

The 47-year-old actor called it quits with actress Camila Morrone, 25, back in the summer and is now reportedly enjoying spending time with 27-year-old supermodel Gigi.

A source said: "Leo and Gigi Hadid have been spending time together. He likes her, but things are still new."

Leonardo is said to have been spotted with Gigi - who is mother to two-year-old Khai with ex-One Direction star Zayn Malik - been spotted together during New York Fashion Week but the source also went on to allege that the Titanic star has been "hanging out" with his male friends since splitting from Camila.

The source told ETOnline: "He has also been hanging out with his guy friends since his split from Cami."

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Leonardo - who has also dated the likes of Gossip Girl' actress, Blake Lively as well as models Gisele Bundchen and Bar Raffaelli - has been "out every night" in Malibu with other girls while Camila has gone on vacation to St. Tropez with her mother.

A source told PageSix: "Leo has been out every night partying … he's been hanging with his old crew and some girls. I thought that was a little weird when [Camilla] was in St. Tropez."

Just days earlier, an insider confirmed that Leonardo and Never Goin' Back star Camila had ended their relationship after four years of dating.

A source said: "Leo and Cami broke up. They've been spending a lot of time apart this summer and doing their own things."