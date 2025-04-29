'Let your kids go. Don't expect anything of them,' Kate Hudson tells mothers

Kate Hudson wants mothers to learn to "let go" of their children.

The 46-year-old actress has Ryder, 21, with first husband Chris Robinson as well as Bingham, 13, with her former fiance Matt Bellamy, and six-year-old daughter Rani with her current fiance Danny Fujikawa, and insisted that mothers should not "expect anything" from their kids.

Speaking on the Not Gonna Lie podcast, she told host Kylie Kelce: "Ryder's 21 and I was a young mum with him, so we kind of grew up together.

"And he's so clued in, and there just was a moment about a year and a half ago, and he was like, 'You alright?' And then he shared his perspective on something in my life based around just my schedule.

"How busy I was, how much I was putting out - just life things. And he shared his perspective, and I realised I raised this son to actually…he's giving back to me right now. He's seeing me right now. It's pretty awesome. So, if you put the effort in, it does come back.

"And then the only other thing I would say to all moms is let your kids go. Don't hold on. Don't expect anything of them."

The Running Point star reflected to Kylie - who has Wyatt, five, Elliotte, four, Bennett, two and four-week-old Finnley with husband Jason Kelce - that she herself had to remember not to "hold on too tight" once her children became a certain age.

She said: "The expectation of, 'Oh, you need to be here for me.

"When they start getting older, it's like, no. You'll never hold onto them. And the second you hold on too tight, it's going to drive them nuts. They're going to run. I really think that.

"Yeah, let them go enjoy their life. Let them be for a bit.

"And what you realise is you might go a week or two and they're not going to call you, but when they do and they need you..."

