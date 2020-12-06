Letitia Wright deletes social media accounts after anti-vaxxer video backlash

Letitia Wright has deleted her social media accounts after receiving backlash for sharing an anti-vaccine video.

The Black Panther star initially took to Twitter to defend her decision to post the anti-vaxxer video on her micro-blogging account, which was titled "Covid-19 vaccine, should we take it?"

She wrote: "My intention was not to hurt anyone, my only intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else."

In an earlier tweet, she wrote: "if you don't conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself ... you get cancelled."

However, it appears as if the 27-year-old actress has now deleted her accounts on Instagram and Twitter.

A search on Instagram for her account reveals the message: "Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram."

And a search on Twitter brings users to a page which states: "This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another."

Meanwhile, Letitia previously admitted she almost gave up acting before she found God. She said: "Yeah I was going through a lot. A very difficult time in my life and I just needed to take a break from acting. So I came off from it and I went on a journey to discover God and my relationship with God.

"I became a Christian and it really gave me so much love and life within myself and so much I felt secure and I felt I didn't need validation from anyone else or from getting a part. And my happiness wasn't dependent on that. It was dependent on my relationship with God. I'm not perfect especially as a Christian you're not perfect but you're walking every day and trying to just stay connected and yeah it's helped me a lot and I'm really grateful."