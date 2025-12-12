Lewis Capaldi dismisses speculation of feud with Taylor Swift, says rumours are 'hogwash'

Lewis Capaldi has dismissed speculation of a feud with Taylor Swift, branding the rumours as "hogwash".

The Someone You Loved hitmaker sparked theories of tension with the 35-year-old pop megastar when they both appeared on The Graham Norton Show in October and he said he "wasn't allowed" to talk about his new EP, prompting fans to suggest the Opalite singer hadn't wanted Lewis to talk about his music in case it took the spotlight away from her new album The Life of a Showgirl.

But Lewis has now insisted that wasn't the case and revealed it was actually his record company who didn't want him discussing the project until it was formally announced.

Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, he said: "I'll use a word here. That's hogwash.

"I saw a TikTok about that. And it's a woman being like, 'Taylor did this and she's evil' and this and that. And I'm going like, 'That's completely made up.'

"Basically, my EP hadn't been announced yet. So, I was told by my label, 'Don't tell people before you go on.'

"Not like a, 'You can't tell people.' It was like, 'It's not been announced yet, so don't tell people.'

"And then we went on Graham Norton and Graham said, 'You've got this new EP coming out.' And I was like, 'Oh, I thought I wasn't meant to mention it.'

"Then I think because Taylor had asked, 'Who said that?' I think people thought, well… the TikTok I saw was a woman. Some lady speculating.

"So, I think she thought that was what [Swift] was thinking. But that was complete bulls***. I can swear. It was complete f****** bulls***."

Lewis also joked about being "needy" with Justin Bieber after the pair previously hit it off at a party in Los Angeles, only for the Peaches singer to later ghost him.

He said: "Double tapped me. Which is fine. I'm fine with that. I haven't thought about it every single day since.

"I became anxiously attached to Justin Bieber. Everyone else I'd avoid. But for Justin, I was needy. I needed that. But, yeah, I haven't heard from him. I don't know if he's seen the thing.

"Listen, if I'm Justin Bieber and I got a text from Lewis Capaldi, I'm double tapping. I'm not responding.

"But we'll always have that magical night together. We'll always have that moment."

[[nid:726669]]