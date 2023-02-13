Lewis Capaldi ranks Harry Styles 'top' kisser after pair's smooch at Brit Awards

Harry Styles has been ranked Lewis Capaldi's "top" kisser after the pair shared a smooch at The Brit Awards 2023.

The former One Direction singer, 29, won in each of the four categories in which he was nominated at the ceremony on Saturday (Feb 11) night in London's O2 Arena — and beat Lewis to the Song of the Year gong.

He walked straight over to the Scottish singer after he won the Artist of the Year prize, with Lewis, 26, then grabbing Harry's face and planted a kiss on his lips.

Lewis, who was nominated for his Forget Me ballad in the Song of the Year category, told the Daily Star at the Brits official Universal afterparty the moment was "amazing".

He said: "Eh, it was alright... no, he was amazing, (it was) magical."

The newspaper added Lewis also rated Harry "my top one" in his kissing rankings.

Harry opened this year's Brits with a performance of As It was in a red matador-style jacket, while Lewis later performed Forget Me after he was wrongly introduced by host Mo Gilligan, 34, as "Sam Capaldi" — in an apparent mix-up with Lewis' and his fellow Brits nominee Sam Smith's names.

Lewis made light of the blunder on Saturday night by tweeting a photoshopped image of his head on singer Sam's bizarre Brits outfit, which he captioned: "Sam Capaldi. x."

Sam, 30, stunned fans by turning up for the show in a huge balloon-style black latex costume that left guests and viewers wondering how he would be able to use the loo during the show.

Viewers hit out at Brits host Mo for his "Sam Capaldi" mix-up saying it could have put Lewis off his song.

The stand-up later apologised, saying: "I do apologise. I did call him Sam."

He also jokingly blaming the drinks being served at the awards, adding: "They're (the drinks are) not playing around."

Harry told Brits guests he was "aware of his privilege" as he picked up his Artist of the Year trophy, and dedicated the award to several female artists after the Brits was slammed for the all-male nominees line-up in the category after it went gender neutral.

He also took home awards for Album of the Year for Harry's House and Pop/R+B Act.

