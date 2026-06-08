Lewis Hamilton found it 'amazing' to have Kim Kardashian cheer him on at Monaco Grand Prix

Sir Lewis Hamilton found it "amazing" to have Kim Kardashian cheer him on at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday (June 7).

The 41-year-old driver finished second behind Kimi Antonelli in the race, taking him into second in the drivers' championship and he was delighted to have his girlfriend supporting him from the crowd, along with her sister Khloe Kardashian.

Lewis, who appeared to blow Kim a kiss at the podium, said: "Yeah, it's amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support.

"My friends [in general]. It was an incredible turnout overall.

"I don't know what else to say. It's amazing to have good people around you and supporting you. And she does that for me every day."

The couple have been romantically linked since the beginning of the year, but this was Kim's first public appearance at a Grand Prix, cementing their romance.

Lewis is still seeking his first win since joining Ferrari last year but is happy with how he has performed so far this season.

He said: "It inspires me to level up.

"I can't believe I am second in the championship, and I am really happy and grateful and thankful for that and I couldn't have done it without the team.

"It is actually easier to chase than it is to defend in life, and so whilst these guys are very quick, we are going to keep pushing, and keep chasing and I have no doubt that at some stage we will get that [win]."

Meanwhile, Kim — who is mother to North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, nine, and Psalm, six, with her ex-husband Kanye West — is said to be taking her new relationship seriously.

A source recently told People: "[Lewis is] just an easy-going guy with great energy. Her family likes him and Kim's very into him.

"They are both busy with their careers, but see each other as much as possible."

They are said to have "more than just a casual connection" with the insider adding: "It takes a lot to capture Kim's interest and she's definitely intrigued."

Kim and Lewis enjoyed a trip to Japan together and they are said to have spent a weekend at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, England, as well as visiting Paris, France in early February.

They also appeared publicly together during the 2026 Super Bowl on Feb 8, when they were shown on the stadium's big screen during the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

They were also spotted seeing a play together in New York,

Lewis — who has previously been linked romantically with singer Nicole Scherzinger and actress Sofía Vergara — and Kim had previously known each other for several years.

A source told Us Weekly: "Because their relationship started with a friendship first, those closest to them believe this could be endgame for them both.

"They are both very committed to making things work no matter how long the distance is or how busy they are."

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