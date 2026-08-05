Local former actor Li Jianhan, who starred in The Awakening, spotted busking at market

Local former actor Li Jianhan was spotted busking with his partner at Beo Crescent Market & Food Centre recently.

The 73-year-old was seen playing musical instruments and singing in two Threads posts uploaded yesterday (Aug 4) by veteran local artiste manager Lim Choon How.

In the first post, Jianhan sang a duet with his partner while playing the saxophone.

Lim wrote in the caption of his post: "At Beo Crescent hawker centre, I met former artiste Li Jianhan, who was known for appearing in popular local dramas The Flying Fish (1983) and The Awakening (1984), performing with his wife. He's proficient in multiple musical instruments and they are very good!"

Lim wrote in his second post: "Local former actor Li Jianhan has retired for five years. Although he is almost 73 years old, he is still energetic and enthusiastic, loves singing, proficient in both Chinese and Western musical instruments such as erhu, violin, saxophone and piano.

"To make his retirement life more meaningful, he decided to start anew by adjusting his lifestyle, and going on a performance tour for the past two months to make his life more fulfilling. Both he and his wife love singing, and it's a blessing to meet them when we have the opportunity. Don't miss their professional performance."

In the video, Jianhan sang a cover of Frances Yip's Cantonese song The Bund (1981) while playing his erhu.

According to a Shin Min Daily News report in 1983, Jianhan started his career performing in lounges and was famous in the scene for being multi-talented.

He was scouted by a record company for his good looks and talents, but Jianhan did not accept the offer at first because he wasn't confident in his singing abilities.

Later, he learnt to sing professionally from a vocalist for about six months before debuting as a singer in the record company, focusing on Cantonese songs at first before moving to the Chinese music scene.

He appeared in local Chinese idol drama The Flying Fish as Xiao Dingdong and plays He Tiansheng in local historical series The Awakening (1984), both of which shot him to fame.

He also performed as a singer in the variety show Live From Studio One, also known as Bin Fen 83, during the period.

Jianhan subsequently acted in local Chinese series including Takeover (1985), Mystery (1988), Two of Us (1990), Golden Shenton Way (1991), C.L.I.F 3 (2014) and 118 (2015).

In recent years, Jianhan remains active in the performing scene, singing and playing musical instruments at getai and grassroot events.

He also started his own social media accounts Xinshengmusic, where he uploads some of his performances.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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