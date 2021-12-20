Li Jinglei claims By2's Yumi kept in contact with Wang Leehom on WhatsApp account featuring nude display photo

Was Yumi's WhatsApp account hacked? Or is one of the two women lying?

Last evening (Dec 19), Yumi from the Singaporean twin pop duo By2 posted on Weibo denying that she had come in between Wang Leehom's marriage to Li Jinglei.

"In Miss Li's reply to Wang Leehom's father, she said that the cracks in their marriage appeared in 2019 after his concert at Taipei Arena. But in 2019, I wasn't even connected to Leehom on WeChat because the two of us had deleted each other on the mobile app," the 29-year-old said.

Yumi stressed that she doesn't have any "improper" relationship with Leehom, and that she was his girlfriend before he got married in 2013.

Less than an hour after Yumi's post, Jinglei responded on her own Weibo account, tagging Yumi.

"Yumi said, 'In 2015, we (Leehom and Yumi) had deleted each other on WeChat'. That is because… they switched to using WhatsApp instead. And [she] even changed her display photo to a nude one," Jinglei wrote.

She attached a photo of a chat from Aug 6, 2015, where someone named 'Yumi' sent the message: "Hi there. How are you doing?"

The profile photo was of a slender woman with her bare breasts revealed and her face concealed.

There's no indication from the photo that By2's Yumi had indeed sent that message.

Some netizens have nevertheless pounced on the new info, linking this to Yumi's earlier romance with Mario Ho, son of the late casino magnate Stanley Ho.

Mario and Yumi were in a relationship in 2015 and had reportedly broken up in December that year. Media reports at that time said she had cheated on him with Chinese star Sun Zujun and was dumped as a result, something that Yumi denied.

Now, netizens speculate that Yumi might really have cheated on Mario.

Yumi has not responded further as of writing.

