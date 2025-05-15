Liam Gallagher to be grandfather for first time

Liam Gallagher is set to be a grandfather for the first time.

The 52-year-old Oasis rocker's daughter Molly — whose mother is singer Lisa Moorish — has announced she is pregnant with her first child, showing off her growing bump in a series of photos shared to Instagram.

Tagging her partner, footballer Nat Phillips, in a post titled "bulking season", Molly, 27, shared a short video of herself and the sportsman standing in front of a fountain, and pictures of baby clothes, a t-shirt featuring the slogan "Cool mums have cool kids" and a mug with "mum" written all over it.

Nat commented: "Can't wait, love you both loads [heart emoji]"

And Molly's mother Lisa wrote: "Waaaaaaah! Can't wait to be [grandma, baby and heart emojis]."

Although Liam hasn't commented on the post, his 23-year-old son Gene Gallagher — whom he has with ex-wife Nicole Appleton — added a series of heart emojis under the post.

Molly revealed she was dating Nat in May 2022.

She took to Instagram to congratulate the centreback after he won promotion to the Premier League with Bournemouth and she posted a picture with the defender.

She wrote on Instagram: "Big fan of your work @nathaniel_phillips"

He replied: "Love you."

But the pair were first romantically linked the year before.

A source told The Sun newspaper at the time: "Molly and Nat have been growing close for a while. Their budding relationship is common knowledge among their friends and their families.

"Although they have kept their romance quiet, they appear to be getting on really well. Everyone around them thinks they make a nice couple. Molly is clearly smitten. It's early days yet but they seem very much in the honeymoon period."

Liam was estranged from his daughter for a number of years but they reunited in 2018 and have remained close ever since, with Molly going to her dad for "boy advice".

Speaking previously, she said: "I go to him for boy advice. He'll be like, 'Stay away from that one.' I'm actually thankful for how I was brought up with my mum and how my life's been. I wouldn't be who I am now if... it's all happened the way it was meant to happen. We just got on and I'm happy to have him."

Liam has previously admitted he "regrets" not seeing his daughter Molly until she had grown up.

