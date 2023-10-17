Liam Gallagher's ex-wife thinks their son is a better singer than he is.

The former Oasis frontman's 22-year-old kid Gene is also an aspiring musician and while he tries to keep his songs away from his family, All Saints singer Nicole Appleton thinks he has what it takes to be a star in his own right.

Nicole — who split from Liam in 2013 after it emerged he'd fathered a child with another woman — told Fabulous magazine: "A lot of my friends who aren't in the music industry have kids who tend to follow in their parents' footsteps. It's natural.

"But the fact is, he's really good at it. Gene can sing better than his dad!

"I can't wait for the world to hear him.

"He's got his own band, though he won't tell me what they're called.

"He's very private about what he's doing, but he's been rehearsing non-stop and says: 'Mum, once everything is ready, you're going to know everything.'

"He also plays drums for his dad's band, so he tours everywhere with him."

However, the 48-year-old star — who also has three-year-old daughter Skipper with husband Stephen Haines — warned Gene not to expect success to come easily.

She added: "I did say: 'Gene, when you start with your band, it's not going to be in the same venues as the ones your dad plays!'"

Although Gene loves joining his dad on the road, the singer admitted he's not as keen on seeing her perform with her group.

She said: "He hated it when I performed Bootie Call.

"He came to watch us when we were supporting Take That in 2017, so he was about 16.

"We do this gyrating move and he was going, 'Ugh, do you have to do that?' And I was like, 'Yes! It's art. It's what we do'."

