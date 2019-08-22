Liam Hemsworth files for divorce from singer Miley Cyrus

The 29-year-old actor split from the Slide Away singer earlier this month after less than a year of marriage, and on Wednesday (Aug 21) it was reported he's now officially called for an end to their marriage, as he filed legal papers in Los Angeles to kickstart divorce proceedings.

According to TMZ, Liam cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Sources tell the publication the estranged couple had a prenup which declared they would keep their respective earnings separate during their marriage, so there won't be a fight over money.

TMZ claim that since the pair have no children, the divorce should be simple, as there's also no custody to agree on.