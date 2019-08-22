Liam Hemsworth files for divorce from singer Miley Cyrus

PHOTO: Bang
Bang

The 29-year-old actor split from the Slide Away singer earlier this month after less than a year of marriage, and on Wednesday (Aug 21) it was reported he's now officially called for an end to their marriage, as he filed legal papers in Los Angeles to kickstart divorce proceedings.

According to TMZ, Liam cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Sources tell the publication the estranged couple had a prenup which declared they would keep their respective earnings separate during their marriage, so there won't be a fight over money.

TMZ claim that since the pair have no children, the divorce should be simple, as there's also no custody to agree on.

The news comes after it was recently claimed 26-year-old Miley - who has been spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter in the wake of her split from Liam - wasn't trying to "hurt" the Hunger Games actor when she released her new song Slide Away just days after their break-up.

An insider said: "She isn't trying to hurt him. Her song was her way of telling her story without having to say anything at all. She isn't trying to bash him, but she wants to be able to share what she's been going through.

"Miley is doing okay. It's a relief the [breakup] news is out publicly so she can live her life and focus on herself.

"Miley doesn't talk about Liam much and is not dwelling in the past. She doesn't want to hide, and her mood has changed drastically. She seems much more relaxed and happy."

Miley and Kaitlynn - who has also recently split from her estranged spouse Brody Jenner - are said to be "supporting one another" while they each go through their respective splits.

They said: "Really, only time will tell if Miley and Kaitlynn will last, but right now they are being a support for one another during a tough time and enjoying their time together...

"Liam wanted a more conventional marriage and that truly was the crux of their breakup. The bottom line is that they are very different people. Miley is a little wild and believes that people should be open and fluid, and Liam is low-key and laid-back.

"Liam has been very good to Miley and he in no way should be blamed for ending their marriage. Liam loves Miley and it made him feel sad and a bit insecure when she openly talked about her attraction to other people.

"In the end, he didn't know how to control the situation and she didn't want to be controlled."

More about
celebrities Hollywood Divorces

TRENDING

City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
Man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, wife dies of heart attack
Man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, wife dies of heart attack
Mistress sued for $2m says businessman lover told her she was the &#039;woman in his heart&#039;
Mistress sued for $2m says businessman lover told her she was the 'woman in his heart'
Diners horrified after &#039;U-shaped white stuff&#039; turns out to be &#039;50 to 100 worms&#039; in Seng Kee mee sua
Diners horrified after 'U-shaped white stuff' turns out to be '50 to 100 worms' in Seng Kee mee sua
&#039;He said my nipples weren&#039;t sexy&#039;: The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun&#039;s divorce?
'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?
NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google &#039;kukubird kukubird&#039;
NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google 'kukubird kukubird'
Mind the doors: Japan bullet train runs with door open at 280 km/h
Mind the doors: Japan bullet train runs with door open at 280 km/h
Jail for mother-and-daughter pair who went on Orchard Road shoplifting spree
Jail for mother-and-daughter pair who went on Orchard Road shoplifting spree
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
Epic flail: Pokemon trophy falls apart as soon as young winner receives it
Epic flail: Pokemon trophy falls apart as soon as young winner receives it

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Durian stall in CCK to give away XO durians to seniors on Aug 24
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s miracle man: He returns to rock climbing just 4 months after being told he&#039;d never walk again
Singapore's miracle man: He returns to rock climbing 4 months after being told he'd never walk again
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
9-year-old boy in China turns cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
9-year-old boy in China turns cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad making fans cringe

SERVICES