Liam Payne builds replica of Hagrid's hut from the Harry Potter movies in garden

Liam Payne has a replica of Hagrid’s hut from the Harry Potter movies in his garden.

The One Direction star is a self-confessed fan of the magical movie franchise - which is based on the series of books by J.K. Rowling - and has even gone as far as to have a special hut built in the back garden of his sprawling home, decorated to look exactly like the hut Hagrid lives in in the movies.

Liam, 27, unveiled his impressive hut during a live broadcast on TikTok with actor Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the movies.

In the broadcast, Tom hinted he had heard rumours of Liam’s hut but demanded proof, as he didn’t believe Liam was as big a fan of the movies as he claimed.

Tom said: “I didn’t believe it, mate, because you played it very cool.”

But Liam then showed Tom a picture of the hut on his phone, to which the actor exclaimed: “Good Lord!”

Liam admitted constructing the replica was a “crazy” move.

And the hut isn’t the only impressive nod to Harry Potter that Liam has in his garden either. In 2015, he confessed to splashing out on the blue flying Ford Anglia that Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint - who played the titular wizard and his best friend Ron Weasley respectively - pilot in the 2002 movie Harry Potter And The Chamber of Secrets.

Liam even threw himself a Harry Potter-themed birthday party when he turned 22 in 2015, with a special wizard-themed cake featuring a snitch and a magic wand on top of edible spell books.

Meanwhile, Liam’s love of Harry Potter comes after his former band mate Zayn Malik also admitted to being a fan of the franchise. Zayn said he wants his newborn baby - whom his girlfriend Gigi Hadid gave birth to last month - to follow in his wizard-loving footsteps.

He said: “I’ve always enjoyed Harry Potter. I think it is something I’ll introduce to my kids and so on and so on. I think it will be one of them that stays in the family for a very long time.”