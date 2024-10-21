Liam Payne honoured at Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony

Liam Payne was honoured at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday night (Oct 19).

The 31-year-old singer's tragic death shocked the world on Oct 16, and he was remembered during the star-studded bash at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse venue in Cleveland, Ohio, with a picture of Liam from his early days in One Direction projected onto a big screen and met with huge applause from the audience.

Liam died from "multiple traumas" that caused "internal and external bleeding" after he plunged from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires.

Preliminary autopsy findings reported by the Daily Mirror newspaper found the result consistent with his 10-metre fall.

Toxological and anatomical-pathologicial studies of blood and urine will determine any traces of drugs.

Police found a bottle of whiskey, a lighter, and a white powder in the room, as well as medications including clonazepam — which is used to treat epilepsy, panic disorders or involuntary muscle spasms — and energy pills.

A notebook and Liam's passport were seized and handed over to investigators, as well as a phone that might have belonged to the former boy band member and will be checked for messages.

Police described "total disorder" in the room, with various things broken.

In a statement, his family said: "Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

His 1D bandmates Louis Tomlinson, 32, Zayn Malik, 31, Niall Horan, also 31, and 30-year-old Harry Styles — who were catapulted to global fame after being put together on The X Factor in 2010 — have all paid moving tributes.

Zayn — who quit the group in 2015, five months before the rest of the band embarked on an indefinite hiatus — has also postponed his US tour until January in wake of the "heartbreaking loss".

