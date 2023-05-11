Liam Payne reportedly splits from girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne has reportedly split from his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

The former One Direction singer, 29, and the 24-year-old US model are said to have broken up earlier this week after 10 months of dating, with Kate apparently moving out of his home in the UK to move back to America.

A source told The Sun: "Liam and Kate sat down after he returned from LA and decided it wasn't working out."

There was no big row or anything - it just ran its course and they both mutually decided to go their separate ways.

"Kate moved out of Liam's home and flew back to the US earlier this week."

The insider added about Liam focusing on work: "He knows it's the right decision, he's been throwing himself into his music and the rest of the year he is jam packed with work.

"The next few weeks alone will see him fly back to the States and to Europe to wrap up his new album.

"In truth trying to juggle his career and keep his relationship alive throughout the summer and into autumn was always going to be tricky - they both realised that.

"His first record was Liam finding his feet and working out his sound… but he's found his lane and the new tracks are his best yet."

The pair had regularly posted images of themselves on social media showing them larking around in fancy dress, and they often appeared together on red carpets.

Liam spent most of Christmas with the model and her family in America before he travelled back to Britain to spend time with his son Bear, six, who he had with 39-year-old singer Cheryl, from whom he split in 2018 after a two-year relationship.