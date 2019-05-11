Liam Payne: Zayn Malik didn't even say goodbye when he left 1D

PHOTO: AFP
Bang

Liam Payne claims Zayn Malik "didn't even say goodbye" when he left One Direction.

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker admits it was a huge shock when Zayn decided to leave the band in the midst of their world tour in 2015 and Liam has confessed there are still some grudges.

Asked if there were still grudges held between members of the band, he said: "Definitely in some part, yeah. We had our differences throughout the whole experience with some things ... Now we are older, for me certainly there are things that I am just not as bothered about.

"I think with Zayn's particular exit and the way he chose to go, we haven't really heard from him since he left. He didn't even say goodbye, if I am being honest. It was a really sordid scenario, from our side certainly. A bit strange. It's difficult."

Liam praised Zayn's "amazing talent" and vocal abilities but admits it is tough for the singer because he finds it hard to perform on stage.

He added: "You just don't know until you get there whether you're built for this or not. For Zayn, he loves music and he's an amazing talent. He genuinely was the best singer in One Direction, hand on heart, out of all of us. But for him to get to a point where, you know, he can't step on a stage? It's a lot.

"I mean, he's doing great. His streaming numbers are ridiculous, but I do think he misses out on the performance side a bit, you know. He can't seem to get past that part."

Liam tried to reach out to Zayn but didn't know how best he could help.

Speaking to GQ Hype, he shared: "I didn't want him to feel like he was going through this all alone in some ways, or that we were all out to get him. We're the only people who know what you're going through.

"The only five people who know what you are going through were all in a room together once, and you left - fair enough - but you don't want anyone going through such evils for no reason. But it got to a point with me where I wouldn't know where to begin with Zayn. I hope he has good people around him, but I don't at this stage think it's anything the rest of us can solve."

More about
celebrities singer One Direction

TRENDING

Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral
Number of e-scooter listings spikes on Carousell with announcement of new ban on footpaths
Number of e-scooter listings spikes on Carousell with announcement of new ban on footpaths
Singer JJ Lin tells concert audience he was earlier diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease
Singer JJ Lin tells concert audience he was earlier diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease
Quan Yi Fong says she&#039;s forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Quan Yi Fong says she's forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
Comedian Ronny Chieng bringing his &#039;tone issues&#039; to Singapore show
Wife calls Singapore-raised comedian Ronny Chieng 'offensive'
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
A maths teacher&#039;s winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
A maths teacher's winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff &amp; other deals this week
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff & other deals this week
From a $20,000 &#039;jet plane&#039; to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
Dealing with death: The life of a funeral director
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
We try McDonald&#039;s new Choco Banana Pie, get up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot &amp; other deals this week
We try McDonald's new Choco Banana Pie and here's our verdict

Home Works

8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here&#039;s what you need to know
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here's what you need to know
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
This Made My Day: Granny, 97, sells fruits and veggies in Thomson because &#039;it&#039;s fun&#039;
This Made My Day: Granny, 97, sells fruits and veggies in Thomson because 'it's fun'
Stephen Fung confirms new Gen-X Cops movie in the works
Hollywood-based Stephen Fung offers advice for Asians
Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans
Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans

SERVICES