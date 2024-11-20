Liam Payne's funeral to take place on Nov 20, British media reports

LONDON — The funeral of former One Direction star Liam Payne, who died last month in a fall from the balcony of his Buenos Aires hotel room, is expected to take place on Wednesday (Nov 20), British media reported.

Payne, who shot to global fame with boy band One Direction, died at age 31, triggering tributes from fans around the world and raising questions about how he had fallen. Three people have been charged in relation to his death.

Payne's body was handed over to his father earlier this month and flown back to his native England.

Several newspapers, including the Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror, said all four of Payne's former One Direction bandmates, including Harry Styles, would attend the funeral to pay their respects.

According to the media reports, the funeral will be a private ceremony for family and close friends.

A 911 call from a hotel employee on the day that Payne died warned that he had been acting aggressively and could have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

An autopsy revealed the former boy band member had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system when he died.

