Liam Payne's haunting final words to girlfriend Kate Cassidy revealed

Liam Payne's haunting last words to his former girlfriend Kate Cassidy have been revealed.

The One Direction singer, 30, died on Oct 16, 2024 after falling from the third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and his influencer partner, 26, has now spoken for the first time about the last time she saw Liam alive, revealing his final sentence to her days before his death.

She said he told her: "You're acting like this is the last time you are ever gonna see me again."

He uttered the words as Kate was leaving to catch a flight back to Florida.

Kate, who had been in a relationship with Liam until shortly before his death in October last year, made the admission while speaking candidly about the singer's struggles with addiction and mental health during an appearance on the On Purpose podcast with Jay Shetty.

Liam's death was ruled as caused by polytrauma — multiple traumatic injuries to the body — following a night of drug and alcohol use.

According to Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office, five individuals, including the hotel manager, a receptionist and a friend of Liam, have been charged with manslaughter.

Kate recalled their emotional final goodbye, saying: "I remember sitting there with him and I was going on and on and on about how much I love him and he laughed and interrupted me and was like: 'Kate you're gonna miss your flight, your car is in the driveway.'"

She said she responded with laughter, unaware it would be the last time she saw him.

"To look back in time and know that that was the last time I was ever gonna see him again is just so chilling," she said.

Kate added: "Our last goodbye, I wouldn't have wanted it to be any differently."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kate revealed how Liam's condition would vary day to day.

"He would take five steps forward then three steps backwards," she said.

Kate went on: "He could better himself but then that switch would just flip where he would wake up in the morning and he felt a certain type of way."

She also described how Liam often refused to leave the house or hotel room, needing encouragement just to go outside.

"It was at times a lot for me and I am not a professional," she said. "I never was and I am so young and I really just tried to do everything that I could."

Kate added: "One thing people need to realise is that you cannot fix somebody and you cannot cure somebody — they can only really do it themselves.

"You can help and support them through the better and worst days but you can't cure them in addiction and mental health. In order to help and care for somebody else you have to remember to care for yourself, and I think that's something at times I was forgetting to do."

Describing Liam's addiction troubles, Kate said: "If he could have chosen to be sober for the rest of his life he would have been. I didn't really understand it at first so I think at the beginning of the relationship I remember being like in my head 'Oh can't you just not do that?' But it's not as easy as that. I finally realised this was something he could not choose."

[[nid:715414]]