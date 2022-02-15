Liam Payne's son, 4, pretended he had coronavirus to skip school for a day

Liam Payne's four-year-old son pretended he had coronavirus to get a day off school.

The Strip That Down singer told fans how little Bear - who he has with former partner Cheryl - had been both "sneaky and smart" with his ruse to stay at home for the day.

Speaking during an Instagram Live Q A with fans, Liam said: "He went to school the other day and he didn't want to go, and I think he learned that if you have Covid you don't have to go to school, which is quite sneaky but also quite smart.

"He figured out if he pretended to say 'I've got the virus' then he would get the day off school.

"I didn't even know what a virus was when I was four - sneaky."

Sadly for Bear, his scheme was found out and he received a "telling off", but Liam admitted he admired his son for his "childish deviousness".

He added: "He did get a telling off for it, but I kind of have to give him props for it as well because my pretending to get off school when I was a kid was not that extravagant.

"I'm not proud of him in a way, but I'm happy with the level of deviousness, childish deviousness."

Liam himself tested positive for Covid-19 in January and had to postpone his Here's To The Future show, which showcases new and emerging acts, as a result.

The former One Direction singer wrote on Twitter: "Hey guys, I'm sorry to announce that I'm having to push back the next Here's To The Future show… Unfortunately I had Covid and will not be ready in time to give you the show you all deserve. [sic]"

Meanwhile, Liam previously admitted he found it hard to stay creative amid the early stages of the pandemic.

He said: "Zoom sessions don't really work out all that well, it's very difficult. I'm sure a lot of musicians will agree. So, it's been kind of hard to work properly during this half of the pandemic.

"The other first half of the pandemic, I just did these live shows, which was really amazing to play live and do them online, which was kind of strange… It's been difficult in terms of the creative process for me."