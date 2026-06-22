Liam Payne's son Bear set to inherit late singer's $37.4m estate

Liam Payne's son Bear is set to inherit the late singer's £21.9 million (S$37.4 million) estate.

New probate documents have confirmed the tragic One Direction star's fortune will pass to his only child following his death in Argentina from a hotel balcony fall in 2024.

The former One Direction singer, who died aged 31 after falling from his third-floor room at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires on 16 October 2024, left no will.

But under UK intestacy rules, his son Bear, now nine, was always expected to inherit the estate because Liam was not married or in a civil partnership at the time of his death.

Newly released High Court documents revealed on Sunday (June 21) by the Daily Mail now allow parts of the estate to be used for Bear's benefit before he reaches adulthood.

Bear's mother, singer Cheryl, 42, and music industry lawyer Richard Bray have been acting as administrators of the estate.

Court records show the value of Liam's estate has been revised.

An earlier grant issued in May 2025 valued the estate at £24.3 million after liabilities and debts.

The latest probate documents place the net value at £21.9 million.

According to the probate filings, the High Court has now issued Letters of Administration, enabling the estate to be managed for Bear's benefit before his 18th birthday.

The remainder of the estate is expected to be held in trust until then.

Liam rose to global fame as a member of One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

Formed on The X Factor in 2010, the group became one of the biggest-selling boybands in history with hits including What Makes You Beautiful, Story of My Life and Night Changes.

Since Liam's death, tributes to the singer have continued from fans around the world, while renewed interest in One Direction's legacy has seen the group remain a frequent topic of discussion across social media and streaming platforms.

At the time of his death, Liam had been living in Florida with his partner Kate Cassidy.

Sources previously indicated Kate did not intend to pursue any claim against the estate despite reports she may have been entitled to do so after living with him.

The singer's assets include a five-bedroom property in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, purchased in 2021 following his split from Cheryl.

The house was initially put on the market after his death but was later withdrawn from sale.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding Liam's death have continued in Argentina.

His cause of death was confirmed as "polytrauma", meaning he suffered multiple traumatic injuries following the fall.

Rogelio "Roger" Nores, hotel operator Gilda Martin and receptionist Esteban Grassi were previously charged with manslaughter in connection with the case.

Those charges were later dropped.

Two other men, hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and waiter Braian Paiz, have been charged with supplying cocaine to the singer.

Liam had travelled to Buenos Aires with Kate and Rogelio to attend a concert by his former One Direction bandmate Niall at the Movistar Arena on October 2, 2024.

Kate returned to Florida two days before Liam's death.

Following the dismissal of the manslaughter charges, Rogelio launched a defamation claim against Liam's father, Geoff Payne, before later withdrawing it.

Geoff had previously told prosecutors he believed Rogelio had "abandoned" his son and should have done more to help him.

The latest probate documents confirm Liam's estate can now be administered for Bear's benefit while the remainder of the inheritance is preserved until he reaches adulthood.

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