Life-changing: Daniel Wu's 'nude' photo caught his future wife's attention

Nudes aren't the way to go if you want to find a partner and there are plenty of cautionary tales out there about dating apps to support this.

However, Hong Kong-American actor Daniel Wu revealed that his 'nude' photo on a magazine cover caught his future wife's attention.

In an Instagram post on Dec 12, the 47-year-old shared the photo that he posed for as a "wee young lad" and wrote: "I wasn't actually nude, I was wearing a g-string that they airbrushed out. Not sure if that is any better, but this cover was especially significant because it was the first time my wife saw me.

"She said she was coming off the Star Ferry in Hong Kong and it stopped her dead in her tracks. We finally met in person a year later and now we've been together for 19 years and have our beautiful daughter Raven. This is proof that something can set off a chain of events that can change your life forever."

For the uninitiated, Daniel is married to international model Lisa S.

This isn't the first time that Daniel has dropped some fun trivia about their relationship.

In April last year, he insinuated that the pair hasn't been sexually active in a long time.

He shared a photo of a hand sanitiser with a label that read "Maybe you touched your genitals" and he wrote: "Hand sanitiser has become a rare commodity these days. We were able to find this on Amazon. It should work right?

"But honestly being married for almost 10 years, I would say my genitals are probably the cleanest part of my body so why would I need to sanitise after touching them?"

When one commenter tried to clarify what he meant, Daniel replied: "Lack of use."

However, Daniel might have been facetious as he did preface his caption by admitting that he was "trying to find some humour in all of this coronavirus craziness".

bryanlim@asiaone.com