'My life will be more exciting from now on': Grasshopper's Remus Choy reveals he had brain surgery to remove tumour

Remus Choy from veteran Cantopop band Grasshopper revealed in an Instagram post yesterday (Oct 20) that he had undergone brain surgery recently to remove a tumour.

"The surgery went very well," the 57-year-old wrote in his post, which included a selfie and another photo showing stitches on the back of his head.

He thanked his family, friends, medical staff and his band members Edmond So and Calvin Choy for their support and encouragement.

At the end of the post, Remus wrote: "I hope you can give me some space and time to recover slowly. I believe my life will be more exciting from now on."

Many artistes sent their well-wishes to him in the comments section, including veteran local actress Xiang Yun and Malaysian singer Gary Chaw.

"Get lots of rest, take care," Xiang Yun, 62, wrote.

Joey Yung, 44, commented: "I look forward to seeing you continuing to glow on stage. Get well soon, love you."

Remus' revelation came a month after Grasshopper announced on their social media accounts in September that he would be withdrawing from their concerts in San Francisco, where they were slated to perform for two nights.

The post explained that he was "not well" and had been advised by his doctor that he was "not fit to perform in public or attend any public functions" for the time being. They apologised for Remus' absence and said that the concerts would continue with Edmond and Calvin.

In an interview on the day of the concert, Calvin, 59, who is also Remus' brother, said: "Although we are missing one member, our friends in the United States still support us. I believe Remus will also be very happy if he knows this and when he is fully recovered, he will come and meet everyone in the United States. I believe everyone would have a great time then."

[[nid:706256]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.