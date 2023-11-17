Likdo NYE on the Beach: Ring in 2024 with a gathering of regional and international artists in Phu Quoc

The countdown to 2024 has begun, and what better way to welcome the New Year than dancing under the stars on a pristine beach? The trusted platform for all things related to electronic music in Asia, Likdo first burst onto the scene last year, on a mission to showcase the vibrant world of events, artists, and venues across the region.

The team now turns things up a notch with a thrilling four-day music extravaganza on Phu Quoc island in Vietnam. Get ready for Likdo NYE on the Beach, a celebration like no other!

Come Dec 29, 2023 to Jan 1, 2024, Likdo NYE on the Beach will not only ring in the new year but also celebrate Likdo’s first anniversary. From the pulsating beats of Ho Chi Minh City to the eclectic rhythms of Manila and the energetic vibes of Seoul, expect to let your hair down, dip your toes in the soft sand and party like there’s no tomorrow.

Bridging the gap between artists & the community

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx-z1xuhCdK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Likdo, derived from the Vietnamese term "lịch đỏ" (red calendar), is the brainchild of Minh Nguyen, Ouissam Mokretar, and Samy Stouky. The same visionaries behind Savage Hanoi and the Equation Festival in Vietnam. Likdo plugs a gap that was previously missing in the electronic music community with a mission to provide a platform for open discussions among artists, venues, and promoters.

Line-up sneak peek

The event will boast two stages running simultaneously; a beach stage outdoors and a darkroom stage indoors. Besides regional artists and resident DJs from The Observatory and Savage like Hibiya Line, Di Linh, BongBongQuayQuay, and Kin, Likdo will also welcome some of your favourite international guests to the island.

Notable mentions include the master of all things electronic, Teodora Van Context with beats that range all the way from disco and house to acid house, electro and techno, as well as Japanese musical wizard Powder, known for her minimal, and floaty sounds.

Some unique entries to the line-up are Manfredas all the way from Lithuania, and Berlin based Bangalore DJ/Music producer, AAGUU. All the way from New York, Kim Ann Foxman will also be delivering her catchy hooks and haunting melodies. Also keep your eyes peeled for Germany-based Alex Kassian spinning up some organic, cinematic and uplifting beats.

Some performers we can’t wait to see are Cora from Chengdu, China, who has risen to the scene orbiting the musical verse with her techno, trance, house, bass and breakbeat tunes. Not to forget Steffen Sonnenschein, with his unmatched transcendence between techno and deep house. But that’s not all, stay tuned for more as Likdo announces their full line-up on their Instagram.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CyFfyQZPlWF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

A tropical paradise – Phu Quoc Island

Phu Quoc Island, situated off the coast of Cambodia in the Gulf of Thailand, is the largest island in Vietnam. It's renowned for its serene beaches, world-class tourism, and a stunning natural environment. Best of all, visitors can stay on the island for up to 30 days without requiring a visa.

Tickets

Don’t miss your chance to secure your spot at Likdo NYE on the Beach. Be amongst the first to grab your pass with their early-bird tickets going for just S$36.61. If you’re looking to travel out with your friends and family, the group buy also offers the ultimate deal. Group Tickets are also available in bundles of four (for the price of three at S$113.18 and ten, for the price of seven at S$266.31.

Get ready to dance your way into 2024 surrounded by the natural beauty of Phu Quoc Island and electrifying beats by some of the world’s best spin masters. Join Likdo NYE on the Beach for an unforgettable celebration that is bound to kickstart your year with a bang.

Likdo NYE on the Beach runs from Dec 29, 2023 to Jan 1, 2024 at Bãi Sao 1, Unnamed Road, An Thới, Phú Quốc, Kiên Giang. Tickets are priced from S$36.61. For more information and full line-up, please visit the website.

ALSO READ: Let's-a go! Super Mario-themed event arrives at Jewel Changi Airport for year-end holidays

This article was first published in City Nomads.