Lil Nas X says he is 'sexually conservative now', asks fans to stop quizzing him on sex life

Lil Nas X has declared himself "sexually conservative now" and asked fans to stop quizzing him on his sex life.

The 25-year-old rapper — who is openly queer — is known for his steamy X-rated lyrics but has suggested he's no longer making songs about sex.

Taking part in an Instagram Q&A with his fans on Wednesday (Dec 4), he said: "I don't like when y'all ask this stuff. I don't want to talk about sex stuff if it's not on music. I don't want to do that anymore. So don't ask me sex stuff. I'm sexually conservative now."

When asked "how big" he is by one cheeky fan, he responded: "My heart is huge and I have love for so many people. I've got so much love inside my heart for so many people."

Fans are so obsessed with Nas and his sex life that he once had to dodge a sex toy thrown onstage at his show in Sweden.

The Grammy winner was performing at the Scandinavian edition of the Lollapalooza festival in Stockholm, Sweden last year when someone hurled a rubber male sex aid at him — Lil Nas X managed to dodge the missile with some quick footwork and then walked over to pick it up.

He then asked the audience: "Who threw their p**** on stage?"

The Old Town Road hitmaker also revealed that he would love to get married and have children with someone who is "family-oriented".

He said: "I do want to have kids, and I do want to get married. I feel like for a long time I was like, 'Nah, I want to just focus on music and f*** all the other s***.' But no, I want it all. I want a f****** husband, and I want to have kids, and I want a house. And I want a big farm with animals, and I just want all of it."

The Need Dat Boy rapper was recently linked to fellow musician Cody Jon after being spotted at one of Adele's Las Vegas residency shows together and TMZ published pictures of the pair out and about in Los Angeles.

Neither of them has addressed the rumours.

