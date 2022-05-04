Lili Reinhart blasts Kim Kardashian as 'disgusting' for restricting her diet to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress for Met Gala

Lili Reinhart has blasted Kim Kardashian as "disgusting" for her "ignorance" in restricting her diet to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress for the Met Gala.

The 41-year-old reality star lost 16lbs (7kg) in less than a month to fit into the gown the iconic actress wore when she sang Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy in May 1962, and Kim admitted she had to give up sugar and carbs for three weeks beforehand.

Speaking to Vogue correspondent La La Anthony on the red carpet, Kim said: "Well this is Marilyn Monroe's dress and it is 60 years old and she wore this when she sang 'Happy Birthday' to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

"I had this idea to try it on and then they came with armed guards and gloves. I tried it on and it didn't fit me. I said, 'Give me three weeks.' I had to lose 16 pounds down today.

"It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven't had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We're having pizza and donut party back at the hotel [after the Met Gala]."

Lili, 25, called out Kim for sending the wrong message to the young people who look up to her.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she fumed: "To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are … because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month… all to fit in a f****** dress?

"So wrong. So f***** on 100s of levels."

She went on: "To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting."

Lili told her followers to "stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose image revolves around their bodies."

She added: "I am not generally an angry person but I swear to God, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me and I have to do my little Instagram-story rants to release my rage."