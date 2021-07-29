Lily Allen thinks getting clean is the best thing she ever did

Lily Allen thinks getting sober is the "best thing" she ever did.

The 36-year-old singer - who has children Ethel, nine, and Marnie, eight, with ex-husband Sam Cooper and is married to David Harbour - has celebrated two years since she quit drugs and alcohol and she couldn't be happier.

Lily wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (July 28): "2 years drug and alcohol free today! Getting clean is the BEST thing I ever did, and I've done a lot of cool s**t.(sic)"

The Not Fair singer previously explained that she knew that she had to go to rehab when she considered taking heroin when she supported Miley Cyrus on her Bangerz Tour in 2014.

Lily admitted the "highly sexualised" shows made her feel less attractive as a new mother and, after using a diet pill to lose weight, she then ended up abusing alcohol and drugs in a destructive way.

Lily said: "I ended up on tour in America supporting Miley Cyrus and it was a highly sexualised tour and I’d spent the last three years pushing babies out.

"I was supporting this girl who was much younger and more attractive than I felt and I just started acting out in all manner of ways."

The Smile hitmaker continued: "I started cheating on my husband and I had always drunk alcohol to take the edge off the drugs.

"Then I realised I was going into the mini bar and drinking the mini bottles of vodka and without the drugs.

"I was in LA and thinking, 'None of this acting out is working anymore. Maybe I should try heroin.'

"But because I had seen what happens to people who have taken heroin I knew it was time to confront whatever it was and my demons."