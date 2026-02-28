Lim Ju-hwan worked at Coupang in between acting jobs

A veteran Korean actor has had to take up a part-time job elsewhere.

Lim Ju-hwan's agency Basecamp Company confirmed the actor "previously worked at a Coupang logistics centre," reported Osen on Friday (Feb 27).

This comes after renewed traction on a netizen's post, sharing that they had seen him at one in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, back in August 2025.

Osen added that the 43-year-old had worked at the Coupang logistics centre several times in the past but was currently not employed there as he had embarked on his next acting project.

Many netizens were shocked, considering Ju-hwan has had a showbiz career spanning over two decades, while others reportedly rooted for him, calling him "admirable" and "relatable".

According to Chosun, rising production costs and a slump in the box office have impacted showbiz in South Korea.

Between 2022 and 2024, the number of dramas aired on major OTT platforms and broadcasters decreased by 25 per cent and the number of movies released decreased by 20 per cent.

Ju-hwan made his debut as a model in 2003 before appearing in the SBS drama Magic the next year.

Following supporting roles in Snow Queen (2006) and Boys Over Flowers (2009), he played the leads in Tamra, the Island (2009), Ugly Alert (2013), Uncontrollably Fond (2016) and The Bride of Habaek (2017).

Ju-hwan's last drama was 2022's Three Bold Siblings and his most recent work is the play Pride, which closed in June last year.

