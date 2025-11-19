Lim Shi-An, daughter of Tan Kheng Hua and Lim Yu-Beng, announces engagement

Local actress Lim Shi-An, the daughter of actors Tan Kheng Hua and Lim Yu-Beng, is engaged.

The 27-year-old broke the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Nov 18), writing: "Til we old and grey!"

She added a series of photos with her non-celebrity fiance Nicholas Yeo, her ring visible in the last one.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DRMgJsBEo2y/?igsh=dXA5NzhxdGpkcWJ5[/embed]

On her Instagram Stories, she uploaded throwback photos of her with Yeo from 2019 and a screengrab from a video of him asking her parents, who divorced in 2017, for their blessing.

Shi-An recently collaborated with Moss & Lupine for a jewellery collection. She also stars in the film Amoeba, which will make its Singapore premiere at the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) on Nov 29.

[[nid:725502]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.